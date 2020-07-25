Edo guber: PDP flags off campaign

By Deborah Coker

Benin, July 25, 2020 Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday urged the electorate in Edo to not only come out and vote, but to defend their votes in the Sept. 19 governorship election.

Wike, who is the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo 2020 Governorship election campaign organisation, spoke at the flag-off of the party’s campaign at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

He urged the electorate throw their weight behind the incumbent governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who he said had put an end to godfatherism in the state.

The Rivers governor said that if Obaseki wanted to be selfish, he would be dancing to the tune of one person to the detriment of the good of the people.

He said that Obaseki had done well and it was only wise to re-elect him to complete the ongoing infrastructural development of the state.

Wike urged the electorate not to entertain any fears but to ensure they came out to exercise their franchise on Sept.19.

He gave assurance that the campaign organisation would do all it could to ensure that the state was retained by the PDP come Sept .19.

Earlier, PDP national chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, who described Edo as the heartbeat of the nation, noted that the state determined the political barometer for other states.

He said Edo economy would remain stable and vibrant under PDP government, as Obaseki would continue his economic revival and sustainability.

“We want to continue to enhance what he has started”, Secondus said.

Similarly, Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said he was happy the South-South zone remained the only region where all the governors belonged the same party, the PDP.

He said in view of this, come 2023, presidency would return to the PDP through the South-South.

Okowa said that even without fighting a battle, PDP had returned to Osadebey Avenue after 12 years.

He said that Obaseki had done remarkably well in spite of the huge financial deficit he met on ground.

The Delta governor, therefore, called on the electorate, especially party faithful, to come out and vote as well as defend their votes on Sept 19.

