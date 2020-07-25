Edo Govt gives medical equipment to 3 Custodial isolation centres

By Deborah Coker

Benin, July 25, 2020 The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Edo command, says it has received the first batch of medical equipment and other items from the State Government for full take off of the command’s three isolation centres.

Mr Aminu Suleman, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Saturday.

Suleman said that the equipment were for the admission of new inmates.

According to him, the items received include 25 medical beds, 40 mattresses both orthopedic and others as well as three spray pumps.

He said that other items are five Gun Thermometers, two cartons of hand sanitiser, one carton of sanitiser, one hand washing stand and bucket.

”Also, two bed lockers, two trolling, one bag of aprons, one bag of face masks, 10 posters, two cartons of sterile hand glove and one carton of germicide were received,” the spokesperson said.

He added that Mr Joseph Usendiah, Controller of Corrections, Edo command, while receiving the items thanked the government for its commitment and assured that they would be duly distributed and put to effective use.

