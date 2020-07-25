Edo 2020: Gov. Tambuwal warns against rigging, tasks INEC on credible elections

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, July 25, 2020 The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible elections devoid of rigging in Edo come Sept. 19.

Tambuwal made the call during the official launch of the PDP governorship campaign by the party’s National campaign Council led by Rivers Gov. Nyesom Wike in Benin.

He said, “I want to call on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to take cue from the elections conducted by the former INEC Chairman, Prof. Atahiru Jega, where the doctrine of one man, one vote was adhered to strictly in all elections.

“Do not allow anybody to use you to achieve their political aim and ambition,” he said.

Tambuwal also called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to fail in delivering free and fair electoral process to Nigerians and the people of Edo.

“Let that be your legacy to Nigerians. Edo is a strategic and important state in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, no one man can come to Edo and claim superiority over others, we will ensure that those who want to rig this election do not succeed.

“We gave Gov. Godwin Obaseki some lessons on how to demobilise godfathers because we knew that a day like this will come.

“I urge you all to continue to hold on to God Almighty because God never fails. That was what we did in Sokoto and we won the state,” he said.

The governors of Bayelsa and Oyo, Sen. Douye Diri and Seyi Makinde, urged Edo people to come out to vote for Obaseki and defend their votes.

Gov. Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, who was also present during the rally said, “we Identify with quality and good governance which Obaseki represents.”

According to the governor, Edo and the Benin empire are known for greatness. Politics is war for freedom.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...