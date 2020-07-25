Delta govt. empowers 107 youths with take off tools, grants

By Mercy Obojeghren

Asaba, July 24, 2020 The Delta Job and Wealth Creation programme has presented tools and take off grants to 107 successful participants in its Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP).

NAN reports that the beneficiaries, who were trained in Fashion Design, Photography, Catering and Hairdressing, received electricity generators and ₦96,000 microcredit each to rent a shop.

NAN reports that the fashion designers received industrial sewing and weaving machines, cutting table, electric iron, the photographers got cameras and laptops, while caterers were given oven, gas cookers, industrial pots and deep freezers.

Presenting the starter packs to the beneficiaries on Friday in Asaba, the Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh, commended the trainees for successfully completing the programme despite COVID-19.

Represented by STEP Coordinator, Onyeisi Nkenchor, Ebo attributed the success of the training to state government’s commitment to entrepreneurship development and willingness of the people to be trained.

”In spite of the harsh economic realities in the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the governor has kept to his promise of establishing them with starter packs.

”More than 95 per cent of you were successful in the completion of Proficiency Test, which was a clear indication that you participated actively during the training.

”Today, 107 of you are being established in Fashion and Textiles Design; Audio Visual and Photography; Hairdressing, Makeover and Braiding,” Ebo said.

He said that the starter pack was government’s grant, while the shop rent was a microcredit with a six-month moratorium payable within 24 months.

He said that the facility was structured in a way that it could easily be repaid by the recepients.

He advised the participants to take their businesses seriously in order to maximise the opportunity and reduce the unemployment rate in the state.

The beneficiaries were trained in various skills between three and four months under the Green STEP and Brown STEP categories.

Some of the beneficiaries told NAN that they were happy to have participated in the training.

Mr Kelvin Athora from Udu Local Government Area, who trained in Audio-Visual and Photography, expressed gratitude to the state government for the programme.

Athora promised that the tools would help him to earn a living and also train other youths in his area.

Miss Glory Akpduado, from Ughelli South, who trained in Fashion and Textile Design, said that she was excited when she got engaged in the programme and resumed training in January.

Akpduado said that she received an industrial sewing machine, an industrial weaving machine, a generator, a cutting table, an electric iron and ₦96,000 microcredit to rent a shop in Ughelli.

She expressed her readiness to work hard to become financially independent as well as train and employ other youths to work for her.

Also, Miss Favour Dennis from Isoko South, who also trained in Fashion and Textile Design, thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration for providing the opportunity for youths of the state to become self-reliant.

The successful completion of the second batch of STEPreneurs brings the number of beneficiaries in the 2019/2020 programme cycle to 219.

NAN reports that STEP and the Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme have helped to empower at least 5,000 Delta youths since the inception of Okowa’s administration in 2015.

