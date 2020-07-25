COVID-19 infections in Nigeria rise to 39,539 as NCDC records 591 new cases

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, July 25, 2020 Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 591 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total infections to 39,539 as of July 24.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

It stated that “regrettably”, 12 deaths were recorded in the country.

Data released by NCDC data showed that the latest COVID-19 infections were reported in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Our correspondent reports that unlike in the past, Oyo State overtook Lagos with a record 191 new cases, thus exceeding that of the FCT.

“While Lagos came second on the list with 168 cases, the FCT recorded 61 cases,” it added.

According to the agency, states with new infections are Ondo. 29, Osun, 26, Ebonyi, 24, Edo, 23, Ogun, 14, Rivers, 13, Akwa Ibom, 12, and Kaduna, 10.

Others are Katsina, 6, Borno, 4, Ekiti, Delta and Imo each having 3 cases, and Niger, 1.

NCDC said that till date, 39,539 cases had been confirmed, while 16,559 casesdcases had been discharged, and 845 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and FCT.

It explained that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate national response activities in the country.

