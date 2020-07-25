Buhari felicitates with Amb. Carrington at 90

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, July 24, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted Amb. Walter Carrington as he marks his 90th birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari expressed his personal appreciation and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the extraordinary support of the Ambassador for democratic causes in Nigeria and around the globe.

President Buhari noted in particular, the support of Carrington and those of other patriots including the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) for the June 12 political cause in Nigeria.

He added that their efforts impacted on the resolution achieved under this administration with the recognition of Chief MKO Abiola’s victory and apology rendered by the nation for the injustice done to him as well as the naming of a federal monument after him.

“Thank you, Ambassador Carrington!’’ the president said.

NAN reports that Carrington, born in 1930 is an American diplomat, who served as the United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Senegal and Nigeria.

He was appointed by U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1993 as the US Ambassador to Nigeria, where he remained until 1997.

