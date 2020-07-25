Buhari condoles with Tanzanian President on Ben Mkapa’s death

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, July 24, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his deepest condolences to President John Magufuli, the government and people of Tanzania on the sad loss of former President Benjamin Mkapa.

The Nigerian leader made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

He said: “This great son of Africa, world statesman and icon of peace will be greatly missed.

”We remember his outstanding works, alongside other notable African leaders, to bring long-lasting peace and stability to East, Central and the Great Lakes regions in Africa, during very difficult times in Kenya in 2008 and the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2009.”

The President recalled, with huge appreciation, his service as Tanzania’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

“May his gentle soul find eternal rest with his Maker,” the President said.

He also prayed that almighty God would comfort President Mkapa’s family and the people of Tanzania in their period of grief and grant them strength as they continue to propagate his unique legacies of peace, progress and prosperity for Africans.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...