Babalola becomes maiden sitting regent to attend NYSC Camp

By Patricia Amogu

Abuja,July 25,2020 The regent of Iboropa-Akoko in Akoko Northeast area of Ondo state, Tinuade Babalola, on Saturday made history by being the first sitting regent to attend the National Youth Service Corps camp in the country.

The excited corps member serving in Minna, Niger state, revealed this via her Instagram account on Saturday, saying that she participated in all the three weeks NYSC Orientation camping activities.

She further disclosed that she also shared pictures of herself in NYSC kits and activities she participated.

She said that none of her fellow corps members discovered that she was a Regent because she blended perfectly and did everything other corps members were supposed to do, excluding domestic labour works.

According to her, she is the first regent to achieve the feat, while still occupying the throne.

She added that NYSC officials in the camp were aware of her identity, but her fellow corps members were not because she blended so well with them.

She wrote, “History was made today I went to camp in Minna, Paiko even though NYSC officials were informed of my coming, my fellow corpers didn’t know my real identity cause I blended so well, and I did everything all other Corps members did with the exemption of domestic work though,”she said.

The regent extended her sincere appreciation to God, her parents, siblings, her chiefs and the people of Iboropa who all supported her during this period.

Newsmen reports that regents are usually the first female child of a traditional ruler who assumes the seat after the demise of their father, who is the sitting monarch.

