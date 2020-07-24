We winning war against drug abuse in Kano – NDLEA

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, July 23, 2020 Dr Ibrahim Abdul, the Commandant, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State, says the agency has recorded successes in the campaign against drug abuse.

Abdul stated this when members of the Northwest Youth Awareness Foundation (NWYAF), paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Kano.

He attributed the feat achieved to the commitment of the agency’s personnel as well as support of the state government and other stakeholders.

Abdul noted that the command recorded significant reduction in cases of drug abuse since he assumed duty in June 2019.

He said: “Prior to this; Kano Sate ranked first in the drug abuse index in the country, we recorded a lot of achievements in the fight against illicit drugs.

“I am happy to note that the state dropped to the sixth position in the national drug abuse index,

“It is a great success in the fight against the menace among youth.”

Abdul commended the association and encouraged its members to lead by example in the fight against drug abuse.

While calling for the support of the state government towards completion of its rehabilitation centre, Abdul reiterated commitment to address the menace.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the association, Mahmud Shawai, lauded the Agency over its anti drug abuse crusade in the state.

Shawai said the visit was aimed at fostering collaboration between the Agency and association to fast track successful implementation of the anti drug abuse campaign.

