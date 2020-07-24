There are no untouchables in Nigerian customs, ranks don’t matter — Customs boss

By Mustapha Sumaila

Abuja, July 24, 2020 The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) says nobody is above the law in the service, no matter the positions and ranks.

Ali said this while decoroating newly promoted officers in Abuja on Friday.

Naija247news recalls that the NCS on Wednesday announced the dismissal of an Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) for serious misconduct and another ACG got compulsory retirement for act of negligence.

Ali, while referring to those officers said that they were disciplined for various misconducts as there was no untouchable in the service.

He said those who were untouchable were the people who behave themselves and work in conformity with the rules of the service.

“Recently, we took disciplinary measures on members of management. This was done to ensure discipline is maintained in the service.

“As much as we reform ourselves, you won’t have problem with the management under my leadership.

“In spite of our effort to do away with the bad ones, there are still some elements not conforming with the situation, it is incumbent on us to show them the way out.

“This is necessary because the action of those few still make the public to disapprove of what we do.

“We must collectively isolate and discipline them in the interest of the service,” he explained.

The custms boss said he was pleased that those who were promoted deserved the elevation.

He said the era of promoting officers for connection or influence was over in the service, adding that the personnel did not need to know him or any member of management before such got promoted.

He urged officers that wanted to be promotion to work hard and ensure he or she was of good character as well as passing the examination.

Ali also enjoined officers to live within their earnings, adding that any officer caught in any sharp practices would be severely dealt with.

