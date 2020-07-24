Sultan declare Friday as Sallah day, urges Muslims to observe prayer in mosques

The supreme head of Muslim faithfuls in Nigeria and Sultan of Sokoto Mohammed Sa'ad Abubakar III speaks at the historic first Talakawa Summit in Nigeria in Dutse, Jigawa State on October 18, 2008. Top Jigawa State government officials in northern Nigeria led by Governor Sule Lamido and traditional rulers represented by the Sultan of Sokoto Mohammed Sa'ad Abubakar III, met with the population, otherwise known in Hausa as "Talakawas" to address the issue of poverty. "There was a time when it would have been strange for the Sultan to be engaged in a dialogue with the talakawa who are the majority in the society, but the more you keep away from the people the more you have problem on your hand", said Sultan Abubakar III. AFP PHOTO / Pius Utomi Ekpei (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto July 23, 2020 The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Friday July 31 as Eid-el-Kabir Sallah day and urged Muslims to observe prayers in mosques.

Abubakar, also the President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council issued to newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto.

The statement reads: “In view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Juma’at Mosques.

“This, in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid Grounds. Also the Muslim Communities throughout the country to do same to help curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

” The Sultan declared Friday, July 31, as the 10th day of Dhul-Hijja 1441 AH and the day of Eid-el-Kabir for the year” statement said.

He felicitates with the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

Abubakar urged Muslim to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, while wishing them happy Eid-el-Kabir.

