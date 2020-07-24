SEMA distributes relief materials to 638 victims of rainstorm , 900 IDPs in Kebbi state

By Ibrahim Bello

Birnin Kebbi, July 23, 2020 The Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials to 638 victims of rainstorm and 900 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to banditry in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Agency, Alhaji Sani Dododo, distributed the materials to the affected victims in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the windstorm had destroyed no fewer than 300 houses at Badariya area, Mobile Police Barrack, Bayan-Kara and parts of Gesse III in Birnin Kebbi; Kwasara, Ka’oje and Tuga in Bagudu Local Government Area, following the rainstorm of June 19.

Other areas affected are: Tundi and Birnin Yauri in Yauri Local Government Area and Saminaji in Koko/Besse Local Government Area as well as some communities in Bunza Local Government Area.

Dododo said that the victims of the storm were carefully selected and recorded by the district and village heads in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area ( LGA) in order to ensure their proper identities.

“We are here in Birnin Kebbi LGA to sympathise with the victims of the rainstorm that destroyed many properties and livestock in Birnin Kebbi area.

“We have been going round other local government areas, and here we are in Birnin Kebbi.

“We are here not to pay the 638 victims of the storm but to show our concern and give some relief materials to them in order to cushion the effects of the disaster caused by the rainstorm.

“The relief materials comprise: 60 bags of rice, 60 bags of millet, 60 bags of maize, 300 bags of paddy rice and 600 bags of cement, among others,” he said.

He added that the agency recently distributed some relief materials to 900 IDPs in Danko/Wasagu and Zuru LGAs.

“The IDPs lost their parents and husbands as well as livestock in Dabai, Zuru LGA and Mairere and Bena, in Danko/Wasagu LGA to banditry.

“We are going to sponsor their children to schools from primary to secondary level as a relief in order to cushion the effect of their loses,” he said.

Dododo also said that the seasonal rainfall prediction (SRP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) predicted that some parts of the state and the country might experience heavy rainfall this year .

He said such might result into flooding and other social disequilibrium.

He said, “The agency will not relent in its efforts to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property.

“We are going to collaborate with all the stakeholders in the state to sensitise the public to take precautionary measures against disasters; especially flood and windstorm, and their management in both the rural and urban areas,” he said.

The chairman also appealed to the residents in the riverine areas to relocate to the upland, and the general public to ensure the evacuation of wastes from waterways and drains within and around their environment.

Also , the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Council, Alhaji Aminu Magatakarda, commended the agency for the gesture while urging the victims to ensure the judicious use of the items.

One of the victims, Musa Birnin Kebbi, thanked the state government for providing the relief materials to them.

He also called on the members of the state House of Assembly, Non-Governmental Organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to assist them to enable them resettle down.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...