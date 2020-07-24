Price of kerosene reduces further in Enugu metropolis

by Maureen Ojinaka

Enugu, July 24, 2020 Residents of Enugu metropolis have expressed joy over a further reduction in the price of kerosine, commending the Federal Government for reducing their domestic plights.

Some residents, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday, lauded the government for its effort in further reducing the price of the product.

Mr Festus Obioma, a resident of Amechi, said that the price of kerosene, which was earlier reduced to N200 from N250 and has again been reduced to N195 per litre.

“The further reduction in price is quite a welcome development and this indicates that the financial burden of many citizens will be lessened.

“Before now, it was difficult for many families to afford the product when it was sold for N300 per litre at the ‘black market’ and N250 per litre in most filling stations.

“In fact, with this reduction, there is hope that things will be well in Nigeria,’’ Obioma said.

Another resident, from Uwan, Mr Joshua Oramalu said that further reduction in the price of kerosene and its availability in most filling stations had begun to discourage many ‘black marketers’ from operating.

“Many residents are now trooping into the filling stations for the product.

“This has made road-side kerosene sellers to begin to experience low patronage since the price of the product dropped from N250 to N190 per litre,’’ Oramalu said.

Mrs Kate Agu, a civil servant, urged the government to further bring down the price of the product.

Agu added that it was the only safest product for cooking in many homes.

According to her, cooking with electric and gas are very risky, especially where one has underage children.

She added that firewood and charcoal were also safe but expensive for many to afford, especially now that the rainy season has set in.

Miss Uju Nwafor, another civil servant, also lauded the Federal Government for reducing the kerosene price.

Nwafor, however, urged the government never to return the price to its old rate of N250 per litre.

She said many households would be relieved should the price of the essential continue to go down further.

