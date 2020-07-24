Post-COVID-19: Adopt new methods of teaching, Lagos govt. urges teachers

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

Lagos, July 23, 2020 In a bid to strengthen the capacity of teachers in the state, the Lagos State government says it is working on strategies that will enhance teaching and learning after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, made the disclosure during a three-day virtual training for public school teachers and stakeholders in the sector, ahead of school resumption.

Addressing participants through the webinar, the commissioner said that the training was designed to develop teachers’ competencies.

She said that it was also aimed at informing them on best approaches to managing challenges posed on the education sector by COVID-19.

According to the commissioner, “This seminar will prepare the teachers ahead of resumption and update them with the trending facts to upscale their teaching skills towards managing the children for better performances in their studies.”

Adefisayo said that the theme of the webinar, “Mitigating Strategies against Erosion in the Education Sector”, had become imperative in view of the current global crisis, posed by the corovirus pandemic.

According to her, the need for stakeholders in the education sector to stay safe, sane and healthy during this period is imperative.

She said that owing to the long stay at home by students and the closure of schools for a long period of time, which had never happened, students were likely to be faced with challenges, ranging from hunger, sexual abuse and domestic violence.

The commissioner said that the emotional, social and psychological vices had necessitated the urgent need to prepare the minds of teachers to adapt to the demands of the “new normal” steps.

“There is also the need to empower them on possible ways of dealing with the students, extending love and assuring them that this phase cannot hinder their bright future.

“The training focuses on three key dimensions, with emphasis on ‘Graphology: An Essential Tool in Predictive Learning, Effective Communication for Developing and Maintaining an All-round Stable Learner’ and more importantly, Child’s Right and Laws (Where to Find Help for the Unstable Learner).

“The objective is to remain relevant and productive during the post-COVID-19 era, hence the urgent need to equip our teachers with necessary skills to face and overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Adefisayo implored the participants to be innovative and maximise the opportunity for effective running of the education sector.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary in the Mministry, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, expressed optimism that the webinar would enable stakeholders discover new methods of relating with students.

She urged the participants and teachers to utilise the opportunities derived from the training programme, as the state would not relent in its commitment to improving the standard of teaching and learning in the state.

The Guest Speaker, Mr Oladipupo Macjob, commended the state government for the initiative, which he described as laudable.

Macjob, who is the CEO of MACDIPTOY Consulting Ltd., said that the training would go a long way in preparing teachers for the task ahead.

He urged participants of the virtual learning to maximise the programme for the purpose of enhancing teaching and learning in the state.

