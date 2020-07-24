Plateau speaker congratulates Ari on reappointment as ITF DG

By Peter Amine

Jos, July 24, 2020 The Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has congratulated Sir Joseph Ari, the Director General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), on his reappointment for another term of four years.

Ayuba, in a congratulatory message issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Bulus Atang, described the reappointment of Ari as well deserved.

The speaker said that Ari was a right choice, considering his courage and steadfastness borne out of patriotism and commitment in rejuvenating the agency in his first tenure.

He said that the monumental achievements recorded by the director general within his first four years was unprecedented.

“It is clear indication that he is on course to justifying the confidence reposed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari, and as lawmakers, we are proud of him.

“The reappointment of Joseph Ari, did not come to the Assembly as a surprise considering his competence and successes recorded in his first four years in office,” he said.

Ayuba urged him to continue to make Plateau proud by remaining focused and resolute in his efforts of capacity building of the youth and the re-branding the agency to a global standard.

The Speaker, while wishing the appointee an engaging, eventful and a successful tenure, assured him of continuous support and prayers of the 9th State Assembly.

