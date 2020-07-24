Plateau gunmen attack: Security agencies working to arrest fleeing inmates – NCS

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, July 24, 2020 The Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) is working harmoniously with other security agencies in the state to apprehend the remaining prison inmates who escaped during Thursday’s attack on its personnel at the High Court premises in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command,ASC Martha Banda, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos, said the security agencies were determined to arrest the escapees and their cohorts.

Banda, in the statement, confirmed the arrest of one of the six inmates who escaped after the attack.

“One of the six inmates who escaped on Thursday during gun battle between some gunmen and our personnel at the premises of the High court in Barkin Ladi has been recaptured,” Banda said.

According to her, the fleeing inmate was arrested by troops of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a Special Military Task Force maintaining peace in the state.

She urged members of the public to disregard rumours that its personnel was injured during the gun duel, insisting that there was no casualty from the incident.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Thursday attacked armed personnel of NCS at the High Court premises in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The hoodlums opened fire on the personnel immediately they arrived the court premises with the inmates for trials, a situation that led to the escape of six out of the ten inmates

