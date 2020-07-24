PDP Reps. caucus urges NWC to lift Ndudi Elumelu suspension

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, July 24,2020 The caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, has appealed to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, to lift the suspension of the Minority Leader of the house,Ndudi Elumelu and six others lawmakers.

Elumelu and six others House of Representatives members- Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid, were on July 5, 2019 suspended from the PDP over the minority leadership tussle in the lower chamber.

The members according to the party were suspended over issues related to indiscipline, insubordination and disobedience of party directives in the elections of the House leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the appeal was made by the PDP House of Representatives caucus-led by Kingsley Chinda, during their meeting with the party NWC at Wadata House, Abuja.

A chieftain of the party who spoke in anonymity, said the meeting was on how to resolve the lingering tussle surrounding the emergence of Elumelu as minority leadership of the House of Representatives.

The source hinted that the party NWC had earlier set up a panel chaired by the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambulwa of Sokoto State, to use his experience as former Speaker of the House of Representatives to recommend ways to harmonise PDP members in the house y way forward.

The party chieftain also said that Chinda, who was the anointed candidate of the party for the post of minority leader, at the meeting tendered an appeal to NWC to lift the suspension for the sake of peace and harmony among the members.

He said while the appeal was tendered, “the NWC is however, waiting for recommendations of the Tambulwa led panel before taking any decision.”

The source added one of the issues the NWC also discussed with the lawmakers in the green chamber was the review of the Electoral Act.

“The party charged our members in the chamber to ensure that Electoral Reform is given the needed attention, especially in ensuring that the amended Electoral Act that was not signed by Mr President in 2019 should be recalled for relevant update to include the current exigencies including COVID-19,” the source said.

A lawmakers at the meeting, who do not want to be mentioned confirmed that the lawmakers appealed for the suspension be lifted, to give room for harmonisation.

The lawmaker added that the meeting agreed that the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives which recognised Chinda as leader, was a mother of necessity

He added that they agreed to work together as one strong opposition

“and fight for electoral reforms so that the will of the people is not frustrated by security agencies.”

When contacted, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, declined comment on on the discussions and decision of the NWC.

