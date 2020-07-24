PDP Assembly caucus condemns Southern Kaduna attacks

By Hassana Yakubu

Kaduna, July 24, 2020 The Kaduna State House of Assembly Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus, has condemned all attacks and killings in southern part of Kaduna state and called for stronger action to end the conflicts.

The Assembly’s Minority Leader, Mr Emmanuel Kantiok, member representing Zonkwa constituency, said at a press briefing on Friday in Kaduna.

He said that the caucus views government response to the crisis as “passive and non challantant”, which have consequently emboldened the attackers.

Kantiok said the spate of attacks in southern Kaduna was very sad, and there was need for government to take drastic action against all perpetrators irrespective of who they are.

“We condemn all the attacks and killings no matter their nature or motive. Stop justifying the attacks on guise of reprisal, evil in whatever form and shape is evil and must be called by its name.”

He stressed that the caucus wanted the government to “rise up to its responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of the people of southern Kaduna, Kaduna state and the country at large to avoid a descent to anarchy.”

He called on the people of southern Kaduna to remain vigilant, calm and be law abiding, and always cooperate with law enforcement agencies and provide them with information and report on any suspected miscreant.

The caucus condoled with the families of the bereaved, those injured and or lost their properties in the senseless attacks.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...