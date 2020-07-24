NLC calls for reduction of petrol pump price

By our Taraba correspondent

Comrade Ayuba Wabba , the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has kicked against Federal government decision to hike the pump price of petroleum product from N121 per litre to N143.

He expressed dismay over the increased Tuesday when he stormed Jalingo , the capital of Taraba state on a working visit to the family of the late NLC boss of the state, Rev. Peter Gambo .

Gambo , who gave up the ghost on the 15th of this month at the state specialist hospital following what the commissioner of health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, claims to be a complications of diabetes, was on Tuesday laid to rest in his resident located at Magami area of Jalingo metropolis.

The NLC national President, who could not fathomed why the Federal government decided to hike the price of the product despite the untold hardship the Covid-19 pandemic had heralded on the people, urged the government to as a matter of urgency reverse it decision by reviewing the price of the product.

Viewing the increased as “exploitation of Nigerians to enrich the few oil marketers” government at the national level, as suggested by him, should immediately fashion out ways of igniting smiles on the face of the Nigerian masses by reducing the price.

Wabba , who also viewee government action as “robbing Paul to pay Peter” tenaciously opined that such move is aimed at compounding the woes of the masses , whom according to him are presently walloped in pains which he believed was necessitated by the virus.

According to him ” the government at the national level have being aiding the oil marketers to enrich themselves at the detriment of the entire Nigerian population” the new pump price, as state by him “was not necessary as the price of crude Oil in the international markets has not increase in the recent times as reasons given by the oil marketers”.

Wondering why the government have continued to inflict pain on the Nigerian masses, he said ” essentially is about the exploitation of Nigerians, the Federal Government seems to be protecting the Oil marketers rather than defending the citizens.”

Adding that ” it is really most unfortunate because when you leave this very important commodity to oil marketers fundamentals to say that because the exchange rate has gone up which is one of the issues we elected government to try to address and if you say is because of Oil price which has also not gone up in the international markets then this is double tragedy.”

Urging the government to as a matter of urgency reverse it decision, he noted that “they cannot be rubbing Paul to pay Peter” stating that “and that is what is happening now, They are rubbing Paul to enrich themselves and the oil marketers” which according to him “is not acceptable”.

While advocating for “good governance” he admonished all persons in power to ensure good governance so as to address the inequality and poverty rate in Nigeria.

He said ” We need good governance in Nigeria that is why all of us need to come together to reject some of these obnoxious polices that are exploiting Nigerians, we will continue to engage the government and very soon we will roll out plans and actions that we will do to ensure that the right things are done”.

