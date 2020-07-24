NiMet predicts thundery, rainy weather activities Friday to Sunday in major northern states

By Gabriel Agbeja

Abuja, July 23, 2020 Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja shows that

there is substantial level of atmospheric moisture over the country.

It stated that rainfall activities were currently observed over some parts of Nigeria.

According to the outlook, overnight rainfall activities are likely over Kaduna, Adamawa, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba and Gombe on Friday.

It added that “better chances of thunderstorm activities should prevail during the afternoon and evening period over the North.

“Moderate rainfall is anticipated over Plateau, Niger, Abuja, Nasarawa and Benue during the morning hours, with good prospects of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the North Central cities in the afternoon and evening period.

“Few rains are anticipated over Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Osun, Ogun and Oyo in the morning hours. Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains should prevail over the inland cities.”

The agency predicted intermittent rains over the coastal cities within the forecast period.

According to it, cloudiness is expected over the northwestern region in the morning hours, with prospects of thunderstorms over Jigawa, Dutse, Yobe, Bauchi and Kaduna on Saturday.

NiMet forecast isolated thunderstorms over Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba later in the day.

“A few rains anticipated over Abuja, Niger and Plateau in the morning hours, as Plateau, Abuja, Benue and Niger also have good prospects of thunderstorms/rainfall activities during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Rains expected over Enugu, Anambra, Oyo and Ondo in the morning hours, leaving other parts of the south inland predominantly cloudy in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms/rains anticipated over the inland cities, with intermittent rains over coastal cities during the morning and evening hours, it said.

The agency envisaged localised thunderstorms over Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara on Sunday.

It said the rest of the northern region was expected to be cloudy in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms envisaged over Northern region during afternoon and evening period.

‘”It should be predominantly cloudy over the north central cities, with chances of few rains over Abuja, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa and Jos in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms expected over Plateau, Abuja, Kwara and Niger.

“Moderate rains anticipated over the eastern flank of the inland and coastal cities of the south, while cloudiness is expected to prevail over the western flank in the morning.”

According to it, a few thunderstorms and rains envisaged over the inland and coastal cities during the afternoon and evening period.

