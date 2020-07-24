Nigeria Confirms 604 new COVID-19 cases

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, July 24, 2020 Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC), has confirmed 604 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, with total number of infections rising to 38,344 in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle late on Thursday.

It added that 20 deaths were recorded in the country.

According to the NCDC, till date, 38,948 cases have been confirmed, while 16,061 cases have been discharged, with 833 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Data released by the centre showed that the latest COVID-19 infections were reported in 20 states and the FCT, with Lagos State – the country’s epicentre of the disease, having the highest number of infected people (203).

A breakdown of the data provided by the NCD showed that Oyo recorded 87 cases, while FCT had 79 new cases.

Others were Edo – 41; Osun – 35; Ogun – 24; Rivers – 22; Kaduna – 22; Akwa Ibom – 20; and Plateau – 18.

Delta recorded 9 cases, Ebonyi – 9; Imo – 8; Enugu – 5; and Kano – 5; Cross River – 5 ; Katsina – 4; Nasarawa – 3; Borno – 2; Ekiti – 2; and Bauchi – 1.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate national response activities across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire, as saying that the 36 states of the federation and the FCT would receive N100 million each to boost their COVID-19 response efforts.

Ehanire said this at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

“I am pleased to mention that all states of the federation, including the FCT are receiving support from the COVID-19 response through the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project.

“With this support, all states of the federation will receive N100 million to enhance high impact priority response activities.

“The soon-to-be-reactivated BHCPF will join the funding pool,” he said.

