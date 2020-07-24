Lagos lawmaker begins online distribution of free GCE forms to students

By Adekunle Williams

Lagos, July 22, 2020 A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, said he had commenced the distribution of free GCE forms to 500 students in his constituency.

The lawmaker said in a statement that the 8th edition of Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu (GOY) free GCE forms was part of his educational support for the youths.

Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency in Lagos House of Assembly, said the outbreak of COVID-19 affected the physical distribution of the forms to the students.

“I don’t want the effect of coronavirus to stop this programme which I know impacts my constituents greatly.

“It’s a yearly programme that over the years has had positive effects on the lives of people, most especially both parents and students.

“This time that the virus has affected the economy, I believe this will bring relief to parents of the beneficiaries,” said Yishawu, who is Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning.

He appealed to students to make judicious use of the opportunity available to them.

“You should not be distracted at this time of COVID-19 but study hard to attain success,” he said.

According to him, the free distribution of forms is between July 20th and July 29.

Yishaw, therefore, urged the students to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 guidelines while preparing for the examination.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...