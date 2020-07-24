Lagos govt seals 43 buildings at Airport road over physical planning infractions

By Grace Alegba

Lagos, July 23, 2020 The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development says it has sealed 43 buildings on Airport Road for violating the physical planning laws.

Mukaila Sanusi, for the ministry, said in a statement on Thursday that the Commissioner, Dr Idris Salako, supervised the exercise on Wednesday.

Salako said most of the buildings, including 13 banks and 13 hotels, were either built without planning permits or conformity to approval orders.

He said that the area was an international gateway to Lagos State and must not be defaced with illegal developments, stressing that all physical development across the state must conform to the planning laws.

“It is by enforcing strict compliance to laws and regulations that we can halt the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings, protect the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organised and livable environment,” he said.

Salako urged those buying or renting property to ensure that they had planning permits and Certificate of Fitness for habitation in order to avoid being sealed.

He said the enforcement exercise was part of ongoing efforts to eradicate the menace of illegal buildings to sanitize the built environment of Lagos State.

Also at the enforcement operations were the Special Adviser to the state governor on Urban Development, Mr Ganiyu Ayuba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Foluso Dipe, officials of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office.

