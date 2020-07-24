LafargeHolcim to introduce green concrete in Africa

Lagos, July 24, 2020 LafargeHolcim is to introduce ECOPact, the industry’s broadest range of green concrete in Africa.

A statement by the company in Lagos on Friday said the introduction of the product was coming after a successful market adoption in Europe.

“ECOPact is now available in the U.S. with plans to expand into the UK, Canada, Latin America and other markets worldwide in the coming months.

“This introduction is an essential component of the company’s strategy to advance the transition towards low-carbon and circular construction.

Jan Jenisch, the company’s Chief Executive, was quoted by the statement as saying: “I am proud to introduce ECOPact, the industry’s broadest range of green concrete for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction.

“Building on the success of ECOPact in Switzerland, Germany and France, we are now introducing it across the Americas.

“With the rollout of this Green Concrete, we are accelerating the transition to more sustainable building materials for greener construction,” he said.

Jenisch said that with h the rollout of ECOPact across the Americas, the company made a significant contribution to sustainable construction where it was selling roughly 15 million m3 of ready-mix concrete every year.

According to him, ECOPact is being sold at a range of low-carbon levels from 30 per cent to 100 per cent less carbon emissions compared to standard (CEM I) concrete.

“Where regulatory conditions allow, ECOPact products integrate upcycled construction and demolition materials, further closing the resource loop.

“With this new ECOPact green concrete range, LafargeHolcim aims to continue to lead the way in sustainable and circular construction.

“With one-third of its net sales already in sustainable solutions, LafargeHolcim offers the broadest portfolio of low-carbon products and technologies.

“With the industry’s leading Research and Development (R&D) organization, the company dedicates 50 per cent of its innovation resources to low carbon solutions, with 40 per cent of its patents currently in this area,” he said.

The company said it had embraced a circular business model with leading operations in waste treatment and demolition waste upcycling.

“Its Susteno brand of cement, for example, is the first and only resource-saving cement in Europe that uses fine mixed granulate from demolished buildings as an additive.

“Its subsidiary Geocycle, co-processed more than 10 million tons of waste in 2019, of which two million tons were related to plastic.

