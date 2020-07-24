Kwara Speaker mourns ex FCC Commissioner, Ogunsola

By AbdulFatai Beki

Ilorin, July 24, 2020 The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi has commiserated with the Kwara Government over the demise of former Commissioner with the Federal Character Commission, Dr Femi Ogunsola

The speaker also commiserated with the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), and the people of Babanloma in lfelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Ogunsola, also a former Commissioner for Health in the state, died on Thursday following an illness.

The Speaker in his condolence message issued by his media aide, lbrahim Sheriff, described the demise of Ogunsola as a rude shock.

“Late Dr Femi Ogunsola was an astute politician with sterling qualities and left an indelible footprints, especially, in the area of human capacity building.

“He represented Kwara state very well while serving the country in different capacities at various times,” he said.

He said that Ogunsola, immortalized himself, through his remarkable contributions to the actualization of a truly prosperous and egalitarian Kwara state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Babanloma, the native home of late Ogunsola has been hosting several eminent personalities from all walks of life since Thursday when the incident occurred.

