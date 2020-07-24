Ishaku flags off distribution of drugs worth over N49 million to health facilities in Taraba

By our Taraba correspondent

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba state, yesterday flagged of the distributions of drugs worth over N49 million across health facilities spread in the entire sixteen local government election of the state.

The exercise which was flagged off by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, on his behalf, was said to have been initiated by the leadership of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA)

Speaking via the Commissioner, the gesture, as stated by the governor, marked the reintroduction of the hitherto comatose Drug Revolving Programme.

The programme, as stated by him was aimed at addressing the challenge occasioned by the perennial ‘’out of stock syndrome in the state.”

Stressing that the massive procurement of the drugs was in line with his “rescue mission” which according to him is aimed at improving health care delivery in the state, he urged charged the management of the agency who are the initiators of the programme, to ensure its sustainability.

Commending the governor for the timely released of the funds, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Aminu Hassan Jauro, was optimism that the drugs would serve the purpose they were procured for, adding that the agency had developed mechanisms to prevent diversion of drugs.

He directed the local government Drug Revolving Programme committees,

to comply with the e-remittance of funds rather than physical cash remittance.

Reiterating the determinations and readiness of the agency not to derail in it responsibilities, stating that the agency would henceforth supply drugs to local government primary health care authorities directly and ensure patients no longer buy drugs from patent medical stores.

Some local governments health personnel whom our state correspondent observed were given their consignments, vowed to delivered them to the designated health facilities in their council.

Jauro who have being piloting the affairs of the agency, as observed by our Taraba correspondent, has not being leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that Primary health service delivery are taken to the doorsteps of the rural communities especially those domiciling in the hard to reach areas of the state.

