Insider Trading: Sterling Bank Discloses 18,896,605 Shares Purchased by 4 Directors

The Sterling Bank Plc on, Tuesday, disclosed insider dealings of 18,896,605 shares acquired by four of the company’s Executive Directors between July 13 and 16, 2020.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, Sterling Bank released through the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the lender said four Executive Directors bought the shares through the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform-X-STREAM.

Details of the transactions

Mr. Yemi Odubiyi

An Executive Director of the company, bought 7,128,882 shares of Sterling Bank at N1.24 a unit on July 15, 2020.

Mr. Raheem Owodeyi

Another Executive Director purchased 2,121,258 shares of the company at N1.24 per unit on July 16, 2020.

Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim

The Executive Director bought Sterling Bank’s shares of 8,368,688 units and N1.25 per share on July 14, 2020.

Mr. Tunde Adeola

Mr. Tunde Adeola, Executive Director, purchased 1,277,777 shares at N1.25 per unit on July 13, 2020, through the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform- X-STREAM.

Earlier, reports revealed that Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of the Bank, insider dealing of 18,457,500 shares at N1.24 per share from the company on July 16, 2020.

