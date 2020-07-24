Industry minister commends Buhari on reappointment of ITF D-G

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, July 24, 2020 The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the re-appointment of Director-General (D-G), Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari for another four years term in office.

A statement in Abuja by Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said the approval was contained in a letter to the minister via the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, dated July 16, 2020.

The permanent secretary in a letter conveying the approval to the D-G, urged him to continue to deliver on the agency’s mandate and to assist Mr President to deliver on his promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

The minister further urged Ari to work hard and cooperate with the management as well as other members of staff of the organisation to move the agency forward.

Adebayo urged him to see his reappointment as another call to duty, an opportunity to serve the nation and to also consolidate and improve on the remarkable achievements recorded during his first term in office

It was recalled that Ari was first appointed as the D-G in 2016 and served for four years.

