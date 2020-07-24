Group pledges to utilise N75bn investment fund for youth-driven enterprise

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, July 23, 2020 The Nigerian Youth Compact on Covid-19 (NYCC) has pledged to ensure the judicious utilisation of N75 billion approved for the establishment of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) by the Federal Government.

The National Leader of the compact, Malam Gambo Haruna, made the pledge in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday approved the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), to the tune of 75 billion.

The approval followed a memo presented by the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr Sunday Dare.

The fund which will to run for three years in the first instance is to serve as a sort of Youth Bank that will fund and support the innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprise of the Nigerian Youth.

Haruna, while reacting to the development, commended President Buhari for his unflinching support to youth empowerment and reduction of unemployment in the country.

He said the Presidential Approval was very timely, noting that many youths had lost their means of livelihood to COVID-19 pandemic.

He also applauded the Nigerian leader for his commitment to create jobs for youths, adding that Federal Government’s Youth Empowerment Programmes like N-power and others had helped jobless youths to be engaged, thereby reducing idleness.

The youth leader expressed readiness of the compact to sensitise youth across the country and encourage them to talk advantage of the laudable gesture from the Federal government.

Haruna expressed optimism that NYIF would yield positive results, saying that the fund would enable many talented youths to discover their potential and contribute to the nation’s economic development.

He said that the fund was inline with the mandate of the youth compact, adding that the compact was working assiduously boost access to finance for over 10 million Nigerian youths to establish functional enterprises.

Haruna, therefore, declared unflinching support for the initiative and all other programmes of the Federal Government aimed at tackling youth unemployment.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...