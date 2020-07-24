Gov. Ishaku inaugurates judicial commission of inquiry on Tiv-Jukun conflicts

By Gabriel Yough

Jalingo, July 24, 2020 Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Friday inaugurated a five-man judicial commission of inquiry into the Tiv-Jukun crisis in the state.

Ishaku, at the ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Jalingo, charged the team to investigate circumstances that led to the crisis.

The governor expressed the readiness of the government to cooperate with the commission to achieve its enormous tasks.

He also called on the affected communities to cooperate with the commission to carry out its assignment successfully.

“It is in the determination to end the crisis and guarantee the protection of lives and properties of all Nigerians living in the state that the government constituted this judicial panel of inquiry.

“The calibre of personalities in this commission leaves me with no doubt that finally an end to the protracted conflicts in the affected local government areas is in sight,” he said.

Ishaku gave the commission 90 days to submit its report.

Commenting, Justice Kumai Akaars, Chairman of the commission, thanked Ishaku for having faith in them to serve in the state.

Akaars pledged the resolve of the Committee to know the root cause of the incessant disturbances that had rocked the state for some time.

The chairman appealed to those that would be giving their presentation to do so with a sense of justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the committee include Justice Emmanuel Garba, Justice Ambrose Mamadi, Mr Danjuma Rindam, Prof Rotzak Gofwen and Prof Istifanus Zabadi

Others are Mr Hamidu Audu as Secretary while Emeka Okoro is to serve as Counsel to the Commission.

The lingering Tiv /Jukun crisis which started in Kente Village of Wukari Local Government area on April 1, 2019 has resulted in loss of many lives and destruction of property. (NAN)

