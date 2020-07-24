FRSC mobile courts convict 359 traffic offenders in Plateau, Nasarawa states

By Peter Amine

Jos, July 23, 2020 Assist. Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 4, has said that the corps’ Mobile Courts have convicted 359 traffic offenders in Plateau and Nasarawa states.

Olagunju said that the Zone comprised Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, and that its operatives had arrested a total of 408 traffic offenders in the area.

According to a statement by Mr Terry Hoomlong, the Acting Zonal Public Education/Protocol Officer, the mobile courts were organised by the FRSC between June 26 and July 21.

Hoomlong quoted the ZCO as saying that the offenders were arraigned before the eight Magistrate Courts in the two states.

“Out of the 408 that were arraigned, 50 were discharged and accquitted.

“Convicts were given between two to six months jail terms but were given the options of fines ranging from N2,000 to N10,000.

“In RS4.1 Plateau, a total of 117 traffic offenders were convicted with 121 offences by Hon Godswill Longs, the Presiding Magistrate.

“In RS4.3 Nasarawa, a total of 242 traffic offenders were convicted by Magistrates Abimbola Buzi, Joy Farouk, Victoria Isiaku, Abundaga Habila and Gwahimba Vincent,” he said.

Olagunju vowed to prosecute erring motorists in the Zone to improve safety on the roads.

He also stated that the most prevalent offences were overloading, speed limit violation, tyre violation, driving and vehicle licence violations.

Other offences, he said, include: seat belt, windscreen and motorcycle helmet violations.

The ZCO admonished motorists to be careful, maintain their vehicles and imbibe good driving culture at all times, especially now that it was raining heavily in the area.

He also urged them to ensure that their tyres and wipers were in good condition and avoid overloading their vehicles.

He enjoined motorists to always fasten their seat belts and urged passengers to always caution their drivers whenever they attempted to break traffic rules and regulations.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...