Enugu CP tasks community policing committee on panacea to criminality

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, July 23, 2020 The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has urged the newly- inaugurated State Community Policing Committee (SCPC) to find panacea to criminality at grassroots.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, made this known in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.

The commissioner gave the task after the inauguration of the SCPC on Wednesday.

Abdurrahman said that the new SCPC structure of the New Community Policing Strategy of the Nigeria Police was a follow-up to the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) earlier inaugurated by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The commissioner also lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, for his untiring efforts at re-jigging and rejuvenating the concept of community policing.

“I must commend the Inspector-General of Police for making community policing a veritable strategy in curbing existing and emerging acts of crimes and criminality as well as other security challenges in the nation.

“I personally hail the foresight and wisdom of the Inspector-General in bringing back and giving the concept of community policing its required momentum and this is uncommon,’’ Abdurrahman said.

The commissioner described the SCPC as a key driver of the new Community Policing Strategy in the state, urging its members to use their experience of performances in their respective fields to effectively execute assigned duties.

He, however, prayed God Almighty to grant the committee the required wisdom and strength to pilot the affairs of the SCPC in the most resourceful manner.

Responding, Mr Fred Ekokotu, the Committee’s Chairman and Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, expressed assurance that the committee would work assiduously toward the realisation of its set goals/objectives.

On his part, the co-Chairman, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu, Traditional Ruler of Ibagwa-Nike Community, thanked the police for the opportunity given them to serve.

Ugwu assured that the committee would always do its best to accomplish assigned responsibilities.

The members of the committee include, Dr Aikay Ubaka, Deputy Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee, Enugu Command; Pastor Onuora Okeke, State Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria; and Alhaji Ibrahim Ezeani, representing the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Others are, Mr. Larry Oguego, Coordinator, Human Rights Volunteer Corps, representing Civil Society Organisations; Virginus Nwobodo, state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress; and Pascal Ugwu, state Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria.

The rest are, Mrs. Josephine Okechukwu, representing Nigerian Women Society; Mr Gabriel Nnamani, state Chairman, Council of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities; and Mr Jude Ezegwui, Enugu State Branch Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association.

