COVID-19: Expert urges insurance operators to leverage on innovative products

By Joy Odigie

Benin, July 23, 2020. Mr Tella Adekunle, an insurance underwriter, has urged insurance operators to leverage on technology to drive the industry’s growth during this COVID-19 pandemic period.

Adekunle gave the advice on Thursday in Benin in an interview with journalists

He said the use of technology as an alternative means of doing business could cover for losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The negative impact of the pandemic could have made things worse without the use of technology.

“Companies will need to embrace the virtual means of meeting, seminar and staff training.

“This will drive down expenses and open up untapped opportunities,” he said.

He said that insurance companies have to review their strategic goals and their execution plans so as to stay competitive during the pandemic.

“Capacity expansion as well as cost management with a view to maximising profit is critical.

“Employees training on unconventional risk management intricacies is also key for insurers who wish to compete.”

