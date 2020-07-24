BCDA errects Projects worth millions of Naira in Taraba border communities

By our Taraba correspondent

Inline with the mandate of providing basic infrastructural facilities as well as alleviating the plights of persons domiciling in border communities across the country, the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) have presents over twenty open stores to border communities in Taraba state .

Other gestures observed to have as well been made available to the communities by the agency , includes

solar power borehole, over head tank modern toilet facilities to mention but just a few.

Since 2006, the agency, it would be recalled, have been saddled with the responsibility of making life more comfortable for communities domiciling in border areas with the neighbouring Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin Republic.

In fulfilling it assigned mandates, the agency as noticed by our correspondent, recently embarked on the constructions of the aforementioned projects which have now been handed over to the communities.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of the projects the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Captain Junaid Abdullahi, commended the state government and other stakeholders, whom according to him, contributed to the success of the projects.

Represented by an Assistant Director from the agency, Sadiq Abdullahi, the Executive Secretary assured the community where the projects are aited of the determinations of the agency to embark on more meaningful projects in all the border communities spread across the state.

Expressing the readiness and determinations of the agency to transform rural communities, Dampar, which is one of the benefiting communities, according to the agency, would not ceased from receiving more helping hands from the agency, hence the need for them to jealousy protect the structures from vandals.

Also speaking, the commissioner for Boundaries Isa m. zaku said the agency decided to provide an ultra modern market in order to boost economic activities of the people .

Overwhelmed by the gesture, the monarch of the council, Alhaji Salihu Ababukar Danbwaro, lauded the efforts of the agency for providing the lock up shops and assured that the shops will be used for the purpose they are meant for

Border communities observed to have benefited from the numerous projects executed and handed over to the state government includes, Dampar , Baissa, Bissula, Zing to mention but few.

