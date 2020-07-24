Anambra state govt eyes tourism boost by upgrading resorts

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, July 23, 2020 The Anambra Government will support operators in the hospitality industry who have natural environment as a means of boosting the tourism potential of the state.

Dr Christian Madubuko, Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, gave the assurance during his tour of hospitality facilities in the state on Thursday.

Madubuko who spoke at Basino Resorts commended the management for preserving the natural environment including vegetation and wildlife while still rendering hotel services.

He said hotel business was not just a place for lodging and accommodation but a place for relaxation, quiet introspection as well as admiration of nature.

According to him, in this garden, l see a quiet environment that can be transformed into an amusement park where people can come, relax and chat.

“If transformed, facilities like this can be potential destination for an international tourist in Anambra. I want to say that private visions and ideas like this need the support of government.

“Basino management has great ideas but needs funding to transform or translate these visions into reality.

“The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism is willing to partner businesses like this to attain their highest potential as a possible world class tourism centre,” he said.

Madubuko said his ministry was on tour of such facilities in the state to evaluate the industry and identify places that the government could partner.

According to him, as our tour progresses, we will discover more of such places

