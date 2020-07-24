Akwa Ibom assembly confirms 8 commissioner-nominees

by isaiah.eka

Uyo, July 23, 2020 The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has confirmed eight Commissioner- nominees whose names were sent for confirmation by Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

Confirming the nominees at plenary on Thursday in Uyo, Mr Aniekan Bassey, the Speaker of the House, said that they had earlier been screened by the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions.

“Accordingly, the list of commissioners and advisers sent by Gov. Udom Emmanuel is hereby confirmed.

“The Clerk to the House, Mrs Mandu Umoren, is hereby directed to forward the resolution of the House to the governor for action,” the speaker said.

He advised the confirmed commissioners to add value to the State Executive Council by contributing their quota to the development of Akwa Ibom and its people.

Those confirmed at plenary are Prof. Eno Ibanga, Mr Frank Archibong, Dr Augustine Umoh, Dr Ini Adiakpan, Mrs Enobong Mbobo, Mr Ini Ememobong, Mr Amanam Nkanga and Dr Imo Moffat.

Earlier, Mr Victor Ekwere, the Chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions, described the nominees as intelligent men and women of proven integrity

Recall that Gov. Emmanuel, on July 16, forwarded the names of the nominees through a letter to the House for confirmation. (N

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...