Akesan Market Inferno: Folarin donates N2m, facilitates relief materials

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, July 24, 2020 (NAN) Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) has donated a sum of N2 million to traders who suffered losses following the inferno that razed Akesan market in the ancient town of Oyo.

This is contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Yekeen Olaniyi and made available to the newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the popular Akesan market, located at the centre of Oyo town, was razed by fire in the wee hours of Jan. 5, destroying goods worth billions of naira.

Folarin said that the N2million was donated to the traders through the Chairman of Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, retired Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu.

The lawmaker said that he had, immediately the incident happened, alerted officials of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Resources and Disaster Management.

He said the purpose was to ensure provision of adequate relief and support items to those who had lost their livelihood, properties and wares to the incident.

Folarin said his collaborative effort with Mr Akeem Adeyemi (APC- Oyo Federal Constituency) yielded positive results through response of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He said that NEMA subsequently delivered 1000 bundles of roofing sheets,1000 bags of cement, 200 packets of zinc nails and 100 bags of nails for the reconstruction of the burnt market.

“I was in London when the sad incident occurred and had to cut short my trip because of the inferno. I promised the victims of my support and government’s assistance.

“Myself and my brother, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi swiftly facilitated the Federal Government’s intervention through NEMA. The N2 million is my personal contribution to the affected traders,” he said.

Folarin reiterated his commitment to qualitative representation of the people of Oyo Central in the Senate, promising equitable distribution of dividends of democracy across the 11 local governments of the district.

