Airtel Africa partners Mukuru to facilitate cross-border money transfers

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, July 23, 2020 Airtel Africa and Mukuru have partnered to enable Mukuru customers to instantly send cross-border transfers directly to Airtel Money customer wallets in 12 African countries.

Mr Raghunath Mandava, the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, in Lagos.

According to Mandava, the partnership will, particularly, be beneficial for customers making intra-Africa payments from Southern Africa, where Mukuru has a leading presence.

Manvada said that customers would no longer have to physically go to an agent to receive cross-border payments.

“Once Airtel Money customers receive the funds, they can be used to pay utility bills, goods and services, transferred to family or can be cashed out at any of Airtel Africa’s exclusive branches, kiosks and agents.

“This partnership empowers those without a bank account to be included in the formal financial ecosystem and to move money conveniently, seamlessly and securely.

“At a time when intra-Africa cross-border payments are of strategic importance, we are pleased to be working together on cross-country mobile money transfers, while also supporting local economies,” he said.

Andy Jury, the Chief Executive Officer, Mukuru, said: “This partnership exemplifies the collaborative spirit in which Mukuru is engaging with other industry leaders to provide universal access to cash and digital financial services across the continent.

“The enablement of digital money transfers between Mukuru and Airtel Africa customers means we can offer greater choice to the hardworking diaspora when providing for their families back home.

“The freedom to choose the solution best befitting your personal circumstances is pivotal to true economic empowerment,” Jury said.

The partnership, subject to local regulatory approvals, will initially launch in Malawi, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It will then roll out to subsequent Airtel Money markets.

Airtel Africa plc is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, and Mukuru is one of Africa’s largest remittance organisations.

