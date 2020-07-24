Agency to strengthen data base on OVC interventions in Bauchi

By Amina Ahmed

Bauchi, July 23, 2020 The Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA)

says it is set to strengthen its data base for wider reach of Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC)

interventions across the 20 local government councils.

The Executive Chairperson of the agency, Mrs Hassana Arkila, made this known on Thursday while distributing

food items to about 150 caregivers in Bauchi.

She advised caregivers to enroll OVC through state government established structures.

Arkila said that BASOVCA has 36,000 OVC across state “and we are working with volunteers from harmlets to

ward to district and state for the enrollment drive.

“Caregivers should adhere to the right process for proper coordination; food items are distributed daily.

“When we assumed office; the interventions were not in local government.

“The present administration will expand it to the 20 local government councils, using our OVC

league.

“OVC caregivers should appreciate the efforts of the present administration and stop recycling for others

to benefit from the interventions.”

The chairperson warned caregivers against mischievous behaviours while benefiting from any of the agency’s interventions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency has seven thematic areas namely: Education, Health,

Shelter, Food and Nutrition, Child protection, Psycho-Social and Economic household strengthening programme.

