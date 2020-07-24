Adekunle emerges as governorship candidate of SDP

By Diana Omueza 08071461676

Abuja, July 24, 2020 An Akure based young entrepreneur, Alhaji Saliu Adekunle, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded primary election of the party held at Ondo town in Ondo State.

Mr Alfa Mohammed, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, made this known on Friday in a statement in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the candidate emerged as the party’s consensus candidate after two other co-contestants announced their withdrawal from the race.

“The two other contestants withdrew for him in the interest, unity and progress of the party, while the delegates numbering about 700 affirmed his candidature through a voice vote,” he said.

The statement read that Adekunle in his acceptance speech promised to lead the party to victory in the Oct. 10 governorship election and to run a human development based government agenda when elected.

It read that Adekunle expressed his gratitude to the no fewer than 700 delegates, and to the electoral committee from the national headquarters of the party led by Alhaji Hussein Saleh-Dass.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Saliu Adekunle is from Afin Akoko in the Akoko North-West local government Area of Ondo State

