Parma beat Napoli, avert relegation three games from season end

by Babatunde Abdulfatah

Rome, July 22, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) Three penalties settled Parma’s 2-1 defeat of visiting Napoli on Wednesday, giving the hosts certainty to avoid relegation with three ‘Serie A’ games remaining.

Parma moved to 10th place, setting a 14-point lead on third-last Lecce, who play later with second-last Brescia.

Napoli are seventh, outside the Europa League zone, but qualified for the event through their Italian Cup success.

Parma’s Gianluca Caprari converted before the break after Mario Rui floored Alberto Grassi, who then handled the ball for Lorenzo Insigne’s levelling penalty on 54.

Kalidou Koulibaly’s foul on home substitute Dejan Kulusevski in the box allowed the Swede to pick himself up and net the winner from the spot in the 87th minute.

Five other games are set for later on Wednesday and two more to complete the 35th round on Thursday.

