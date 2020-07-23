DSS dismisses report of assault on FAAN official

By Monday Ijeh

Abuja, July 22, 2020 The Department of State Services (DSS) had dismissed report of assault on an official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by its Head of Formation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that FAAN had also accused its official of breaching security protocol at the Airport, adding that it had not been established that any FAAN staff was assaulted.

Afunanya said DSS personnel were well mannered and could not have slapped or fought a worker of another agency.

He said the news, as reported in some sections of the media, had left an impression that was not factual.

The public relations officer, therefore, called on the public to disregard the report.

According to him, for the record, no DSS staff fought or engaged in any acts prejudicial to discipline or inimical to public safety at the airport under reference.

“In line with its statutory duties, the Service recognises the Airports as one of the country’s most important assets and has remained at the forefront of protecting them and other critical ones.

“It takes their security seriously and cannot breach it. As a strategic partner, the Service holds FAAN and its staff in good esteem.

“Both agencies have, over time, enjoyed robust working relationship in the areas of training and exchange programmes,” he said.

According to him, there are other avenues than the social media to resolve any misunderstanding among staff of two agencies that have had long history of unity of purpose in the execution of their mandates.

He said the service had high value for effective interagency collaboration needed to achieve positive outcomes for good of the country.

Afunanya urged travellers to go about their normal businesses as the Service, in conjunction with relevant authorities including FAAN, were committed to their safety

