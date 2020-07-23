COVID-19: Oyo govt. to begin arrest,

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, July 22, 2020 The Oyo State government will soon begin arrest and prosecution of members of the public who fail to wear face masks in any part of the state.

The State Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre, Dr Taiwo Ladipo, stated this on Wednesday at Bodija Market in Ibadan.

Our correspondent reports that Ladipo spoke during the commencement of the persuasive enforcement approach for the use of face masks to further curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Ladipo, who was represented by Mrs Oladipo Adekunbi, said that the persuasive enforcement would be on for the next one month after which violators would be made to pay fine or be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He said that the team was in the market to carry out the persuasive enforcement in order to ensure that people took preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN also reports that the enforcement team, made up of COVID-19 risk managers, environmental health officers and security agencies, moved round the market, sensitising traders and enforcing the wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and adhering to other preventive measures.

The exercise witnessed the presence of the state environmental officers and men of the state police command.

