Agriculturalist says timely stream of produce to markets will improve farmers productivity

By Bukola Adewumi

Port Harcourt, July 22, 2020 A consultant agriculturalist, Dr Oyesola Oyebanji on Wednesday said timely stream of agricultural produce to market would improve farmers’ productivity, which in turn would help create more jobs for farmers.

Oyebanji made this known while presenting his paper at the APPEALS Project Facilitators Training Workshop Organised by APPEALS a FGN-World Bank project in Port Harcourt.

The title of the presentation is: “An Overview of Agro Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS) Components Implementation Strategy 1- 5”.

He said the aim of the Component 1-5 was to increase total supply of targeted priority value chains with a view to ensuring consistent, reliable and timely stream of produce to markets.

He said it would improve farmers’ productivity and quality of their produce to create the basis for improving farmers’ participation in agri-business supply chains and responding to markets requirements.

He said the APPEALS would directly contribute to some of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and help to enhance agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers along priority value chains.

According to him, the project also seeks to enhance agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers and improve value addition along priority value chains in the various participating states.

Oyebanji said that the project development objectives would be achieved through supporting farmers’ productivity and their linkage to markets and business services.

He said the number of projects direct beneficiaries was estimated at 60,000 individuals for the whole project involving the six participating states.

“About 10,000 beneficiaries per state and 300,000 farm household members as indirect beneficiaries, 35 per cent of direct beneficiaries, and 21,000 will be women.”

He said the project monitoring and evaluation and information system would include a gender tracker to ensure adequate documentation on different categories of project beneficiaries.

Naija247news repors that the Federal Government initiated APPEALS Project with support from the World Bank.

