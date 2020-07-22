Yobe Govt, NGOs train doctors, nurses, others on clinical skills

By Ahmed Abba

Damaturu, July 22, 2020 Yobe Ministry of Health, Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result (SOML P for R), on Wednesday commenced a three-day Professional Clinical Skills Training for 40 medical doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.

Dr Muhammed Gana, the state’s Commissioner for Health, in his opening remarks at the occasion in Damaturu, said that other collaborating organisations included the London Professional Training Centre (LPTC) and International Health Organisation (IHO).

According to Gana, the training is to improve the quality of healthcare services across the secondary and tertiary facilities in Yobe.

“We partnered with the LPTC for the supply of equipment and training of our healthcare professionals on the use of this equipment, which also include the maintenance of the equipment.

“The centre will also help the state to identify inputs gaps in its healthcare system that we have in terms of input across our health facilities.

“This is with a view to update the quality of service delivery to be equaled to other parts of the world,” Gana said.

In her remarks, Mrs Nkiruka Okafor, the LPTC’s Lead Person, said that the training and equipment provided were meant to upgrade healthcare services in the state.

“We came here to identify the gaps that exist in the state’s health sector and lead them to bridge the gaps, and to get all the hospitals accredited with the International Health Organisation.

“This means the facility should be able to deliver services equal to the standard of United Kingdom,” she said.

Okafor also solicited for partnership with other state governments in the country to benefit from the same programme.

“We want to use this opportunity to inform other states in the country, those that are willing, that LPTC is ready to assist them,” she said.

Also, Mr Philip Umaru, one of the participants from the General Hospital, Postikum, said that the training would improve service delivery skills to their patients in various facilities in the state.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...