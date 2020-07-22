Traffic: Council boss tasks traders on market relocation

By Awayi Kuje

Keffi (Nasarawa State), July 22, 2020 Alhaji Abdulrahman Sani-Maigoro, the Chairman, Keffi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, says that all arrangements have been concluded for the relocation of traders from old Keffi Market to new Keffi Market.

Sani- Maigoro, who is also the Chairman, Taskforce Committee On Relocation of Traders from Old Market to New Market, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the relocation would take effect from Wednesday, July 22, to Monday, July 27.

He said that the relocation was in order to ease traffic and boost the socio-economic activities of the people of the area and the state at large.

“This is also to justify the state government’s huge investment in building the new market.

“We have just finished meeting with the management of the market and officials of the Traders’ Association.

“The meeting aimed at ensuring smooth relocation of traders from the old market to the new market.

“It was agreed that all traders should relocate from old market to new market within five days effective from Wednesday, July 22, 2020 to Monday, July 27, 2020.

“The importance of market to the development of the society cannot be overemphasised,” the relocation committee chairman said.

He said that the newly completed market had more than 1,500 shops waiting for occupation, adding that “moving to the new market will also boost commercial activities and improve the peoples’ living standard”.

Sani-Maigoro noted that the essence of building markets was to provide trading spaces for traders.

The chairman commended the state government for its massive investments in markets development in the state.

“The state government’s intention is to fight poverty, unemployment and boost the socio-economic activities as well as improve on the standard of living of the people, ” he said

Sani-Magoro called on the traders to tolerate each other and be their brother’s keeper for development to thrive.

The chairman called on the people of the area and the state at large to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to enable him to succeed.

