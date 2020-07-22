Senate confirms for appointments 39 non-career Ambassdorial designates, 1 career nominee from FCT

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, July 22, 2020 The Senate on Wednesday confirmed 39 non career Ambassadorial designate and one career nominee for FCT sent by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointments as Ambassadors for the Nigerian foreign missions.

Buhari had in a letter to Senate sought the confirmation of the nominees for appointment as non career, and career ambassadors to Nigerian foreign missions.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on July 8.

The Senate’s approval of the nominees followed the presentation of a report of the screening of the nominees by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs by its Chairman, Sen.Bulkachuwa Muhammad (APC Bauchi) and consideration of the report at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

Presenting the report of the committee, Bukachuwa said the nominees for Niger and Yobe sates were stood down because of the circumstances surrounding their nominations.

The nominees for Yobe and Niger states are Yusuf Mohammed and Peter Ndabake Gana.

He,however, said the nominees screeneed by the committee meet the qualifications required of an ambassador, noting that the nominees are technocrats in various areas.

Meanwhile, the list of the 39 confirmed non -career Ambassadorial designate are:

Umar Suleiman (Adamawa),Kevin Peter ( Adamawa), John J. Usanga(Akwa-Ibom), Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra), Ibrahim Salami Abubakar (Bauchi), Phillip K. Ikuru (Bayelsa), Tarzoor Terhemem (Benue).

Others are: Paul Oga Adiku (Benue), Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno), Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River), Omar Djebah (Delta), Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi), Yamaha Mohammed Musa (Edo), Maj. Gen. C. O Ugwu (Enugu).

Others are: Dr Hajara I. Salim (Gombe), Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo), Prof. M. A Makarafi (Kaduna), Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano), Jazuli Imam Galandanchi (Kano), Sadiya Ahmed Nuhu(Kano) Amb.Yahaya Lawal (Katsina), Olun’ Dare Philip Awoniyi (Kogi).

Ibrahim Kayode Laro (Kwara), Abioye Mohammed Bello (Kwara), Zahra Mu’azu Omar (Kwara), Ademola Seriki (Lagos), Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa),

Others are: Chief. Sarafa Tunji Isola (Ogun), Opunimi Orikaba Akinkugbe (Ondo), Adejare Bello (Osun), Adesina Alege (Oyo), Debo Adeshina (Oyo), Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo), Shehu Abdullahi (Plateau), Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto), Adamu Hassan (Taraba),(Yobe), and Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara). Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa).

The one career Ambassador designate

confirmed representing the FCT is Suleiman Sani.

Meanwhile, Senate at plenary passed for first reading five bills.

The bills are the University of Creative Arts and Studies ,Orlu , Imo Establishment Bill 2020 by Sen. Rochas Okorocha(APC),

Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria Establishment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Ali Ndume (APC Borno),Employment Services Establishment Bill, 2020, by Sen. Stella Oduah(PDP Anambra).

Institute of Information and Communication Technology ,Iwo Osun State Establishment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Oriolowo Adeyemi (APC Osun ) and Federal Medical Centre Uli, Anambra State Establishment Bill 2020 by Sen. Ifeanyi Uba (UPP Anambra)

The Senate also received the report of its Committee on Aviation on Federal Government’s announcement to re-open few Airports across the country.

The report was laid by Sen.Smart Adeyemi, (APC Kogi), Chairman of the Committee.

It also received the joint Committees report on Downstream Petroleum Sector, Petroleum Resources (Upstream) and Gas by the Chairman Sen.Mohammed Sabo(APC Jigawa).

The report is based on Exiting petroleum subsidy,ensuring self sufficiency in domestic refining of petroleum products and need to install computerized oil faculties management gadgets for Nigeria crude oil business.

Senate at plenary also passed for third reading the Nigeria Railway Corporation Act repeal and re-enactment Bill 2020 .

It also passed for third reading Banks and other Financial Institutions Amendment Bill, 2020.

