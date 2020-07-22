Relax, don’t be anxious about COVID-19-LASG advises citizens

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos, July 22, 2020 The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has advised citizens against anxiety, saying COVID-19 will eventually be contained in the state and Nigeria.

Abayomi, through his Twitter account on Wednesday, expressed optimism that everyone would survive and enjoy a healthy Lagos together.

“Relax, do not be anxious, COVID-19 will eventually be contained. We will all survive and enjoy a healthy Lagos together.

“COVID-19 will pass #ForAGreaterLagos, we can #BeatCOVID-19,” he tweeted.

He advised those having challenges coping with COVID-19 to speak out, and seek attention with the state healthcare professionals.

“We are ready to support you through your healing process.

“Don’t give up! The #ForAGreaterLagos spirit is the spirit of resilience and hope. Keep calm, Lagos loves you,” he said.

The commissioner urged them to remember to support people with disabilities, adding that they deserve attention and support.

“Together, we fight #COVID-19 as a united human race #ForAGreaterLagos,” he said.

Abayomi, however, noted that active community spread of COVID-19 was still ongoing in the state, stressing that the present situation requires being careful.

He advised residents to ensure frequent hand washing with soap under running water, wearing of facemasks in public and maintaining physical distancing for a disease free state.

The commissioner also advised residents to eat balanced diets with fruits, and rest well, video calls for meetings and exercise regularly to stay healthy and fit.

