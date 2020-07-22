Refugees commission shares relief items to displaced persons in North East

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

Abuja, July 22, 2020 The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has distributed relief items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other persons of concern in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Taraba states.

The Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Sen. Basheer Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Sadiq Abdullateef, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mohammed, who disclosed that more than 9,500 IDPs benefited from Mayo Belwa; Michika; Madagali; Demsa; Numan; and Lamorde camps in Adamawa, said that the gesture was to ease their sufferings.

He also said that more than 5,000 IDPs from Bali camp in Taraba and more than 13,000 displaced persons from Allamin Daggash; Gwange; Bama; Sheikh Sharir; Al-Miskin; and Gidan Kifi camps in Borno benefited from the disbursement.

He said that more than 15,000 persons of concern from Geidam; Bade; Potiskum; Damaturu; Fika; and Machina camps in Yobe also benefited from the gesture.

According to him, the gesture is in line with the commission’s mandate of ensuring continuous welfare for persons of concern in the country.

