Project to train over 10,000 women, youths in agribusiness in Nigeria

By Bukola Adewumi

Port Harcourt, July 22, 2020 A Nigerian agricultural project, Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS), has selected no fewer than 10,000 women and youths for training in agribusiness value chain.

Mrs Aishat Onusi, the National Communication Specialist for the project, said this on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Onusi in a statement said that 10,200 beneficiaries had been selected for training in all value chains and businesses.

She said that all participating states had gone a long way in the implementation of various activities under the Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WYEP).

“So far, the project has trained a total of 5,513 women and youths in 11 agricultural value chains in five participating states of Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi and Lagos,” Onusi said.

She said that the WYEP beneficiaries were primarily trained in the value chain, such as production and processing, and on how to prepare Business Investment Plans (BIPs), carried out across the states.

Onusi said that 1,500 BIPs had been submitted by the trained beneficiaries and the review of batches of BIPs was currently going on.

She said that the project was supporting the WYEP beneficiaries in registering their business names for their enterprises in collaboration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“So far, a total of 554 People With Disability and Special Needs (PWDSNs) in the five states have been identified and selected for project support under the WYEP,’’ Onusi said.

She stated that the NEEDS assessment for the identified PWDSNs was ongoing across the states.

Onusi said that a COVID-19 socio-emotional response intervention survey, targeting the trained WYEP beneficiaries, was designed in collaboration with the Africa Gender Innovation Lab of the World Bank, and delivered through the virtual platform.

She said that the intervention was designed to provide a combination of emotional awareness and socio-emotional skills that are key in responding to emotional, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...